Two die in bus-truck collision along Sagamu/Benin road 

Two persons have died in an auto crash on Saturday at Ososa on the Sagamu/Benin expressway corridor of Ogun State.Involved in the crash were a Toyota Hiace Bus with number, BDG 274YG and a Blue BENZ truck with the registration number, AKD 155YL.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen through a statement in Abeokuta.



Akinbiyi said 21 persons were involved in the accident, which claimed two lives. He said the driver of the Toyota bus caused the crash when he droved against the traffic and collided with the truck head-on.



The TRACE PRO said the victims’ bodies had been taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital. He said the affected vehicles had been towed away from the road while traffic partially affected had been restored.