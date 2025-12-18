Two die, three rescued in Lagos auto crash

Two persons have died while three others were injured in an auto crash at Iyana Meiran, inward Meiran Road by the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Meiran, Lagos State.



Findings revealed that the incident was triggered by a Silo Mixer truck, which brake failed while on high speed.



The truck rammed into an eight-seater commercial mini-bus, known as Korope, with registration number EPP 541 YF and four tricycles marked: KTU 360 QN, LND 444 QL, LSR 444 QN and EKY 122 QP.



Commuters were trapped in the mangled vehicles.



The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel mobilised to the accident scene and with the assistance of public-spirited passers-by, successfully rescued three severely injured victims who were trapped within the crushed vehicles.



The authority immediately cordoned off the entire corridor and instituted comprehensive traffic control and diversion measures.



Security operatives from the Meiran Police Division provided security reinforcement throughout the rescue and recovery operations.



The driver of the truck absconded from the scene upon realising the gravity of the incident.



All injured victims were taken to the Mobonke Hospital, Meiran Road, for intensive medical care while the remains of the two deceased persons were formally handed over to the Nigeria Police, who subsequently arranged conveyance with an ambulance.



The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condoled with the bereaved families, while wishing the injured victims a speedy and full recovery.



He reiterated the agency’s commitment to the preservation of lives and property on Lagos roads and re-emphasised the critical obligation of all motorists, particularly operators of heavy-duty and articulated vehicles, to ensure that their brake systems and other vital mechanical components are thoroughly inspected and certified roadworthy before embarking on any journey.



Bakare-Oki further admonished drivers to adhere strictly to government-regulated speed limits, stressing that mechanical negligence and excessive speeding remain persistent and avoidable causes of fatal road crashes.