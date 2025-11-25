Two firms sealed over severe safety violations in Ogun

Two factories in Ogun State have been sealed over serious breaches of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) standards by the federal and Ogun State governments. The affected firms, True Metals Nigeria Limited and Phoenix Steel Mills Limited, are both located along the Ikorodu–Sagamu industrial corridor.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who visited the facilities alongside the Director of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), Florence Owie, and officials of the OSH Departments in Lagos and Ogun states, said the Renewed Hope Agenda would not tolerate employers who endanger the lives of Nigerian workers.

At True Metals Nigeria Limited, a battery recycling plant, Onyejeocha expressed deep concern over the hazardous and dehumanising conditions in which workers operate. She noted unprotected exposure to lead emissions, poor sanitation, and the complete absence of required automation, despite repeated verbal warnings to the company in the past.

“That you are giving our people jobs does not warrant putting their lives at risk. We cannot say we are creating jobs while we are killing our people. There is no price for life. Every Nigerian deserves a safe and dignified working environment,” she said.

She ordered the immediate sealing of the factory until full compliance with OSH regulations is achieved.

At Phoenix Steel Mills Limited, the minister was unable to inspect the factory because internal access roads were unsafe and impassable. She further observed stagnant water and no drainage, a clear violation of the Factory Act.

She said: “If the internal roads of a factory are not passable for humans, we can imagine what is inside. Such conditions show disregard for both workers and basic safety standards.”

The facility was subsequently sealed pending remediation and a future compliance inspection.

Speaking after the exercise, the minister reiterated that the ministry would not tolerate any employer who mistreats or dehumanises workers, saying: “In many factories, Nigerians are treated like they are not human beings. You take workers, pay them N3,000 or N4,000 a day, and expose them to danger. That era is over.

“We are not going to leave them sleeping. We will continue the inspections, and if we find you wanting, we will seal your factory. If you do the right thing, you attract more investment. If you don’t, you will not operate.”

The minister also reminded employers that OSH regulations are not optional.

“Occupational safety and health have rules. Every worker must be protected. You cannot say the economy is bad and then use that excuse to endanger lives. There are many investors who will follow the rules if given the opportunity,” she added.

Onyejeocha stressed that all Nigerians, skilled, unskilled, men and women, deserve dignity, fair wages and humane treatment.

“We must never create jobs that take lives. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, every worker matters.”