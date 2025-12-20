U.S-based philanthropist feeds 700 families in Kwara

Some of the food items distributed to 700 vulnerable families in Kwara State

Ademola Stephen Gbenle, a Nigerian philanthropist based in the United States of America (USA), gave out food items to over 700 vulnerable families in Kwara State on Saturday.

The Chairman of Peter and Deborah Foundation distributed relief materials, including ₦10,000 in cash to each beneficiary, to cushion the effects of the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

According to his immediate family members, the intervention was part of the foundation’s annual humanitarian outreach to support indigent households during the yuletide.

Speaking at the event, Gbenle urged governments at all levels to collaborate with credible non-governmental organisations to better address and alleviate the needs of vulnerable citizens.

Represented by Prince Akin Arowolo, Gbenle, who lamented the increasing hardship faced by Nigerians, stressed that partnerships with grassroots organisations would always enable government interventions to reach the people effectively.

He said, “If governments collaborate with credible grassroots organisations like ours to ameliorate the suffering of the people, more will be done.”

He said that the outreach was meant to give back to society and allow vulnerable families to experience some relief during the festive period.

According to him, the annual food distribution programme, now in its 10th year, has continued to expand in scope, with 700 beneficiaries selected this year from different parts of the state.

“Out of the 700 beneficiaries, 250 were selected from my hometown, Ahun, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, while others were drawn from different backgrounds and communities, cutting across religious lines,” he added.

Gbenle noted that civil society organisations often have closer ties with communities and a better understanding of their needs, underscoring the importance of government-NGO collaboration in social intervention efforts.

Gbenle’s aunt, Mrs. Aishat Ibraheem, described the philanthropist as deeply committed to giving back to society, attributing his generosity to values instilled by his parents.

“He experienced hardship while growing up and understands the importance of supporting others. This gesture, which he has sustained for 10 years, is in memory of his parents and reflects the values they taught him,” she said.

Also speaking, a community leader in Ahun, Mr. James Olaniyu Dada, described the foundation as a major source of relief to residents, noting that the scale of the intervention deserved commendation.

“Imagine someone feeding 700 families and also giving them money at this time. Such a gesture should be encouraged,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Abdulsalam Taiwo Oladosu, praised the foundation and called on other affluent individuals to emulate the initiative.

“If more well-to-do individuals remember and support the less privileged, the suffering in the land will be greatly reduced,” he said.

Items distributed to beneficiaries included bags of rice, beans, semovita, groundnut oil, and a cash support of ₦10,000 each.