UI professor, ex-REC Abdulganiy Raji, dies

The University of Ibadan (UI) community and Nigeria’s electoral circle were on Friday thrown into mourning following the death of Professor Abdulganiy Raji, a former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun State.

A respected academic at the University of Ibadan and an indigene of Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Raji died on Friday, according to an official statement issued by the University of Ibadan Muslim Community (UIMC).

Raji, a professor of agricultural and environmental engineering at the premier university, was the former resident electoral commissioner in Ekiti, Ogun and Osun states.

Until his death, the late professor was regarded as a strong pillar of the UI Muslim community, where he was actively involved in religious, academic and welfare activities.

Announcing the death, the UIMC, under the directive of the Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, described Raji’s passing as a painful loss to the community.

The statement read in part: “Inna lillahi wa inna illaehi raajiuun. With a heart full of sadness but total submission to the will of Allah, I am directed by the Chief Imam to announce the demise of a strong pillar of this community, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji.”

The statement further disclosed that the deceased would be buried on Saturday at his hometown, Ogbomoso, in accordance with Islamic rites.

“His janazah will take place at Ogbomoso tomorrow. The UIMC team will depart the campus by 6.30 am on Saturday, in shaa Allah. May Allah grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. Aamin,” it added.

Professor Raji was widely known for his intellectual depth and commitment to public service.

As a former REC, he played a notable role in the administration of elections, earning commendation for professionalism, integrity and adherence to due process during his tenure.

Within the University of Ibadan, Raji was regarded as a seasoned scholar who contributed significantly to teaching, research and the mentorship of students, many of whom have since distinguished themselves in academia and public service.

Colleagues described him as humble, principled and deeply committed to the advancement of knowledge and moral values, while members of the Muslim community remembered him as a dependable supporter of religious programmes and welfare initiatives.

Since the announcement of his death, tributes have continued to pour in from academics, former electoral officials, students and community leaders, all lamenting the loss of a man widely seen as a bridge between scholarship, faith and public service.

His death is considered a major loss to the University of Ibadan, the Muslim community, and Ogbomoso in particular, where he was regarded as an ambassador of intellectual excellence and integrity.

The late professor is survived by family members, colleagues and numerous protégés across the academic and public service sectors.