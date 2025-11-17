Underwriter backs climate action with 200-tree planting in Ibeju-Lekki

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has strengthened its sustainability drive with the planting of 200 trees in Debojo Community, Ibeju-Lekki, in partnership with the Clean-Up Badagry Initiative. The exercise, held on October 24, 2025, brought together staff volunteers, residents, and environmental advocates to promote reforestation and raise climate awareness.

‎

The initiative reflects the insurer’s commitment to building resilient communities and integrating environmental responsibility into its broader sustainability framework.

‎

The company said the effort is part of ongoing actions aimed at reducing ecological degradation and enhancing the well-being of communities where it operates.

‎

Speaking during the event, Acting Head of Sustainability at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Samuel Adehaka, said tree planting remains a crucial investment in environmental and community health.

‎

“Tree planting goes beyond the beautification of our environment. It is a strategic investment in cleaner air, enhanced climate resilience, and the overall well-being of our communities. Our partnership with the Clean-Up Badagry Initiative reflects Prudential Zenith Life’s belief that environmental sustainability is central to building a secure and prosperous future,” he said.

‎

The newly planted trees are expected to support reforestation efforts, reduce carbon emissions, and improve soil health across the fast-developing Ibeju-Lekki axis.

‎

The initiative also aims to deepen environmental education among residents and promote long-term stewardship of natural resources.

‎Prudential Zenith Life said the intervention aligns with its sustainability pillars, which include environmental conservation, social responsibility, and community development.

‎

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to championing initiatives that support climate resilience and contribute to building healthier, more sustainable communities across Niger