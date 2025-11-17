Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has strengthened its sustainability drive with the planting of 200 trees in Debojo Community, Ibeju-Lekki, in partnership with the Clean-Up Badagry Initiative. The exercise, held on October 24, 2025, brought together staff volunteers, residents, and environmental advocates to promote reforestation and raise climate awareness.
The initiative reflects the insurer’s commitment to building resilient communities and integrating environmental responsibility into its broader sustainability framework.
The company said the effort is part of ongoing actions aimed at reducing ecological degradation and enhancing the well-being of communities where it operates.
Speaking during the event, Acting Head of Sustainability at Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, Samuel Adehaka, said tree planting remains a crucial investment in environmental and community health.
“Tree planting goes beyond the beautification of our environment. It is a strategic investment in cleaner air, enhanced climate resilience, and the overall well-being of our communities. Our partnership with the Clean-Up Badagry Initiative reflects Prudential Zenith Life’s belief that environmental sustainability is central to building a secure and prosperous future,” he said.
The newly planted trees are expected to support reforestation efforts, reduce carbon emissions, and improve soil health across the fast-developing Ibeju-Lekki axis.
The initiative also aims to deepen environmental education among residents and promote long-term stewardship of natural resources.
Prudential Zenith Life said the intervention aligns with its sustainability pillars, which include environmental conservation, social responsibility, and community development.
The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to championing initiatives that support climate resilience and contribute to building healthier, more sustainable communities across Niger
Underwriter backs climate action with 200-tree planting in Ibeju-Lekki
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has strengthened its sustainability drive with the planting of 200 trees in Debojo Community, Ibeju-Lekki, in partnership with the Clean-Up Badagry Initiative. The exercise, held on October 24, 2025, brought together staff volunteers, residents, and environmental advocates to promote reforestation and raise climate awareness.