Unilorin honours Zamfara gov with award of excellence

The University of Ilorin has conferred an award of excellence on the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, in recognition of his outstanding leadership, unwavering commitment to public service, and notable contributions to national development.

The honour was bestowed during the University’s 50th Anniversary Celebration held on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on media to the Secretary to Zamfara State Government, Suleiman Ahmad Tudu, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, in its citation, the university described Governor Lawal as “a model of principled leadership whose actions reflect the values of excellence, integrity, and service to humanity.”

It further stated that the governor’s reforms in governance, education, economic revitalisation, and security align with the institution’s vision of nurturing leaders committed to knowledge, character, and nation-building.

According to the citation: “This distinguished accolade is a fitting testament to Your Excellency’s exemplary leadership, dedication to service, and significant contributions to the socio-economic and educational advancement of Nigeria.

“The University—renowned for its academic rigour and integrity—has recognised in you the very qualities it strives to instil in its students.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, expressed profound appreciation to the University of Ilorin for the prestigious honour.

He noted that the recognition would further inspire Governor Lawal to intensify his efforts to rebuild institutions, empower communities, and advance inclusive development across Zamfara State and Nigeria.

The SSG also congratulated the University on its 50th Anniversary, commending its legacy of academic excellence and its impact on generations of Nigerians.

He urged the institution to continue championing the values of excellence, integrity, and national service that have earned it a distinguished place in the country’s educational landscape.

In other news, renowned public speaker and international mediator, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, has called for respect, due and prompt funding of African Universities if the continent is determined to develop.

He stated this on Thursday, while speaking as guest lecturer at the ongoing University of Ilorin’s 50th anniversary celebration.

He noted that Nigeria’s vast human resource potential continues to shine globally, as evidenced by its countless engineers, professors, and doctors in Europe, America, and across Africa.

According to the Pan Africanist, “The rise of Africa depends on giving the continent’s scholars and institutions their rightful place, beginning with universities such as the University of Ilorin.”

Reflecting on Africa’s past commitments, he recalled the 1980 Lagos Plan of Action, where leaders pledged to strengthen education and intra-African trade, but it was eventually jettisoned.

Also, he cited the 1991 Abuja Declaration, in which African nations promised to allocate 15 per cent of their national budgets to health, a target still unmet decades later.

He said, “These unfulfilled promises illustrate the gap between aspiration and action on the continent.”

He therefore advised the management of Unilorin to act towards the implementation of policies that will benefit its immediate community, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.