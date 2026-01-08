US-Nigerian charged with murder of Indian student in Toronto

Toronto police have charged 28-year-old Babatunde Afuwape with first-degree murder over the fatal shooting of 20-year-old University of Toronto student Shivank Avasthi on the Scarborough campus last month.

Detective Sergeant Stacey McCabe described the attack as “planned and deliberate”, saying investigators believe Afuwape “was there to kill somebody” but that there was no known connection between him and Avasthi. “I’m not sure how he chose Shivank or what his ultimate plan was that day,” she told reporters.

The incident occurred on 23 December 2025 at around 3:30 p.m. along Highland Creek Trail near Old Kingston Road, a popular route for students. Officers found Avasthi with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The killing marked Toronto’s 41st homicide of the year.

McCabe noted that Afuwape, who had been on parole for previous firearm offences, was on the campus for approximately an hour before the shooting. A firearm has been recovered, and police are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the attack.

“We recognise that this incident caused a great deal of fear and concern for students, staff, and members of the surrounding community, and we want to reassure them that the person responsible is in our custody,” she said.

Avasthi, a third-year student from India, was remembered by friends and classmates as a kind and caring individual.

Caitlin Whittier, a friend who met him through the university’s cheerleading team, described him as “absolutely supportive… a wonderful person who cared so much about his friends.”

She recalled how he would ensure her safety on late-night walks and offer advice and support whenever needed. “He would do anything for the people he cared about and it was just the love and friendship that I valued most about him,” she said.

The university’s cheerleading and powerlifting clubs also paid tribute to Avasthi on social media, highlighting his positive spirit and encouragement to others.

Afuwape was arrested on 28 December following a parole violation. Police have emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to come forward, noting that there may have been other individuals on the trail at the time who could assist with inquiries.

The shooting, which appears to have been random, has shocked the campus community, underscoring concerns about student safety on and around university grounds.