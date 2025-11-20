Vehicle driven by suspected Yaboo boy kills woman in Ogun

A woman identified as Kehinde Adewummi was on Monday night killed by a speeding car suspected to be driven by an internet fraudster, otherwise known as a Yahoo boy, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The incident occurred opposite the Renewed MKO Abiola Sporting Arena in Kuto, Abeokuta, around 8 pm, with some parts of the victim’s body shattered on the road.

Eyewitness said that the yahoo boy sped off immediately after he hit the woman, who was said to be returning to her home at Laderin after the day’s job.

He said that the yahoo boy purposely knocked down the woman to renew his money ritual, especially during the period of the Ember months.

The witness said that the corpse of the woman was later packed inside a sack and evacuated from the road.

“A woman hawking goods for market women at Kuto was knocked down by a speeding Yahoo boy around eight in the night. The woman lives at Laderin and was going home before the Yahoo boy used his car to kill her. And I think those boys are finding every means to renew their money ritual,” he said.

Similarly, one person was killed on Wednesday when a MAN Diesel truck rammed into a motorcycle at Iyana-Ologbo along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State.

The crash involved a Blue Man Diesel truck with registration EPE 513 YJ and a red BAJAJ Boxer motorcycle with registration WDE 403 VQ.

Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Akinbiyi said that two passengers were involved in the crash, but one person(a male adult) died on the spot.

He said the cause of the crash was excessive speed by the driver of the Man Diesel truck, who hit the motorcycle from behind.

The TRACE Public Relations Officer said that the dead body had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital’s morgue.

In other news, the police in Ogun State have arrested a motorcyclist, otherwise known as an Okada rider, for allegedly conveying a fresh corpse suspected to be his wife’s dead body to an unknown destination.

The suspect, Godonu Lowe, who was said to be a resident of Omolende Village, was intercepted by the police on Wednesday at about 1:05 pm while escaping with the corpse from the community.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday.

Odutola said that the Okada rider was intercepted during stop-and-search operations by police in Ilaro following information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that a man was running away from the community with the corpse of a woman on his motorcycle.