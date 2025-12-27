Watchman allegedly kills Gombe government house staff

There was anxiety at Government House, Gombe, Gombe State, after a watchman allegedly killed a staff member who handles water borehole operations in the house.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at 3:50pm, when the victim, identified as Baba Usama, was allegedly killed after being drugged and strangled with a rope by his killer.

According to the Gombe State Police Command, Shuaibu Adamu, aged 19 years, committed the atrocity.

Police spokesman in the state, Buhari Abdullahi, revealed that on December 26, 2025, a distress report was received that the victim, a casual staff member employed as a borehole operator at the Gombe State Government House, was found lying motionless.

He said the deceased was discovered with his trousers tied around his neck, while a local intoxicant popularly known as rubber solution was found inserted in his mouth.

Abdullahi added that he was immediately rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor, while his remains were subsequently deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, visited the scene and ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Further investigations, including the review of CCTV footage within the Government House premises, revealed that one Shuaibu Adamu, aged 19 years, also known as “Yaya Mama” of Mallam Kuri Quarters, a casual watchman attached to a construction company handling projects within the Gombe Government House, was seen assaulting the deceased prior to his death.

“The suspect reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident”, he uncovered.

The police further stated that, in a coordinated follow-up operation, the suspect was tracked and arrested at his hideout in Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe, at about 11 pm on the same date.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

“The suspect remains in police custody while investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the homicide and to ensure diligent prosecution in accordance with the law.

“The Gombe State Police Command reassures the public of its firm commitment to justice and the safety of all persons working within and around government facilities”, he said.