Wema Bank rewards teachers with N4.5 million worth of prizes

WEMA Bank has celebrated the winners of its 2025 Wema at 80 Teachers Day Campaign, recognising and rewarding educators whose influence has shaped generations of students.

The award ceremony, held at the Bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, announced the top five teachers who received over N4.5 million worth of prizes for their exceptional contributions to education in Nigeria.

The event, themed ‘Celebrating Teachers with a Legacy of Impact’, was an initiative that recognised and rewarded educators whose influence has shaped generations of students.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, emphasised that teachers are the unsung heroes behind every great achievement, and their dedication to nurturing minds and shaping the next generation is what builds strong nations. “Today, we are honoured to celebrate our educators, teachers, who have impacted lives.

We celebrate their resilience and dedication, especially as we mark 80 years of empowering communities and driving positive impact. The Wema Bank Teachers Day Campaign is one of the initiatives that we have used to invest in the education sector at large.”

The winners were Abraham Ngobiri, founder of Teens-Train, who received N2 million; Mrs Esther Babasola Adesada, founder of Heritage X Foundation, who received N1.5 million; and Ms Taiwo Alabi, founder of Educycle, who received N1 million.

Ngobiri used his platform to impact social change by coaching, mentoring and counselling teens, and saw the recognition as a fuel to do more. He expressed gratitude to the Bank and his students, saying it felt good to see teachers celebrated and rewarded by those they have taught.

Adesada described the recognition as “a huge motivation and a pick-me-up in a year where I was battling self-doubt in my calling,” adding that “it’s a pointer that no matter the difficulty faced in doing your part, you should keep doing it. The children and even the world are observing, and it will come back to you beautifully one day.”