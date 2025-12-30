‘Why we donated laptops, learning materials to students’

Branch NG, one of Nigeria’s leading digital financial services companies, has donated laptops, personal healthcare items, and educational materials to students at Sceptre Comprehensive College, Alapere, Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director, Branch NG, Dayo Odulate-Ademola, explained that the donation aligned with the company’s longstanding commitment to social impact, financial inclusion, and educational development across underserved communities.

Odulate-Ademola explained that the intervention was designed to address the gaps in digital access and personal hygiene resources among young learners, while also encouraging healthy physical activity.

Also speaking at the event, Head, People Operations, Branch Nigeria, Emmanuela Ekanem, emphasised that the initiative reflected Branch’s internal culture of empathy, service, and long-term community investment.

“At Branch, we believe that access creates opportunity. By providing these digital tools and essential items, we’re helping students to build the confidence and skills they need to succeed. Supporting young people in our communities is a core part of who we are, and we’re committed to continuing this impact,” Ekanem said.

The initiative, targeted at enhancing digital literacy and promoting overall well-being, is part of the company’s broader vision to equip the next generation with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.