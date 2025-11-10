Wike extends deadline for FCT property owners to regularise titles

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved an additional 14-day grace period for erring property owners who have not paid a N5 million fine or dismissed related charges.

According to a statement yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the new grace period begins on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and applies to property owners in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse Districts.

He said the decision followed the expiration of the initial 30-day deadline for affected allottees and title holders to regularise their land use.

“Failure to comply within the stated 14 calendar days grace period will result in enforcement actions by the FCT Administration,” Wike warned.

The statement added that the grace period is part of the minister’s effort to encourage voluntary compliance before the administration begins stricter enforcement measures.