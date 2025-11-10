Woman battling kidney disease seeks N35m for transplant

A 45-year-old woman, Mrs Salewa Arije, has appealed to Nigerians and philanthropists across the world to come to her aid as she battles hypertensive neuropathy.

Arije, a mother of one from Ilaje Local Council Area of Ondo State and a staff member of the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, told journalists in Akure, the state capital, yesterday that her pain and health condition have become increasingly excruciating.

According to her, she has been unable to function since the symptoms began a few months ago and has exhausted her savings on treatment and dialysis in her struggle to survive.

A medical report issued by Deo-Parakletos Specialist Clinic and Dialysis Centre, a subsidiary of Deo-Parakletos Health Management Ltd., Akure, with reference number RC1562547, confirmed that she is being managed for acute-on-chronic kidney disease.

The report, signed by consultant nephrologist Dr Olalekan Ojo, stated: “She is currently being managed for acute-on-chronic kidney disease, secondary to long-standing hypertension. She is on maintenance haemodialysis and is expected to receive two to three sessions per week, in addition to other routine medications for blood pressure control, correction of anaemia, and other metabolic issues.

These treatments cost an average of N500,000 monthly. The definitive long-term management for her condition is a kidney transplant, available at several centres in Nigeria, at an estimated cost of between N28,000,000 and N35,000,000.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, her brother, Ariyo Arije, lamented that the family had spent a substantial amount of money trying to save her life and appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to assist his ailing sister.

Arije, alongside the Alumni Association of Stella Maris College (SMC), Okitipupa, Set 2001, which has been mobilising financial support to cover some medical expenses, appealed to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is from the same area, to help save her life.

Donations for her urgent medical care can be sent to Arije Shalewa, UBA Bank, account number 2191581201. She can also be reached on 0806 228 3308.