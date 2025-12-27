Woman dies in Anambra road accident

A lone accident at the Nteje-Onitsha Road, in Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra, has claimed the life of a woman.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, confirmed the accident to newsmen on Saturday in Awka.

She attributed the accident to speeding, a tyre burst, and loss of control.

Asekhauno said that the crash involved an unidentified driver of a Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC SUV without a registration number.

“According to eyewitness reports, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was speeding when he suddenly sighted a motorcyclist riding against traffic.

“While trying to avoid the motorcyclist, he lost control of the vehicle, which somersaulted and crashed.

“A total of five person including two male adults, two female adults, and a girl-child, were involved in the incident.

“One female adult was killed, and four others sustained some degree of injuries; They were taken to the hospital by good Samaritans before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team,” she said.

Asekhauno said that the damaged vehicle was towed to the Ogbunike Police Station.

She commiserated with the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“We urge motorists to prioritise safety by avoiding speeding, maintaining their vehicles, and obeying traffic rules,” she said.