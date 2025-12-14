Woman, infant die as LASTMA, LASAMBUS rescue 10 in Ikorodu road crash

A fatal road traffic collision on Ikorodu Road on Sunday morning claimed the lives of an eight-month-old baby and an adult female passenger, while 10 other people sustained injuries, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed.

The accident occurred opposite Olabode House, between Anthony and Obanikoro bus stops. According to preliminary findings, a long, red Tata commercial bus travelling at high speed from the Palmgroove area of the state toward Anthony lost mechanical and directional control. The vehicle crossed the median barrier and collided with a Volkswagen commercial bus moving in the opposite direction from Anthony toward Palmgroove.

The impact led to the immediate death of the adult female passenger, while the infant later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. LASTMA described the incident as “a collective moment of grief for parents and all people of conscience.”

In response, LASTMA operatives, assisted by members of the public, launched a coordinated rescue operation. Ten passengers, including the drivers of both buses, were extricated from the wreckage with serious injuries. Six victims were rescued from the Volkswagen bus, and four from the red Tata bus.

The Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) transported the injured to nearby hospitals for medical attention, while the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) recovered the bodies of the deceased. Security personnel from Ilupeju Police Division provided coverage during the operation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the families of the deceased, particularly the mother of the infant, who survived but sustained severe injuries.

He urged all motorists, especially commercial drivers, to adhere strictly to speed limits and ensure vehicles undergo routine roadworthiness checks, stressing that “recklessness on the road remains a deadly menace with irreversible and devastating consequences.”

LASTMA assured continued commitment to life preservation through proactive traffic management, rapid emergency response, and public enlightenment, emphasising that road safety must remain an inviolable priority.