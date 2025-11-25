Women Radio 91.7FM, WSCIJ to host yearly ReportHer awards

Women Radio 91.7FM and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism have announced that the yearly ReportHer Awards will be held on Friday, November 28, 2025, in Lagos, to celebrate media organisations demonstrating commitment to gender equity and women’s representation in journalism.

The yearly awards initiative recognises newsrooms that amplify women’s voices and maintain a sustained commitment to gender-sensitive reporting and editorial output.

Speaking on the significance of the awards, Women Radio 91.7FM and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism reiterated that the initiative serves as a recognition platform and a strategic driver for systemic change within the Nigerian media sector.

The organisations noted that by spotlighting organisations leading in gender-sensitive practices, the awards encourage more newsrooms to embrace equitable editorial standards and adopt inclusive workplace policies.

This year’s edition will honour outstanding performance across four categories: Female Leadership Representation, which recognises media organisations actively promoting women in leadership roles; Inclusive Advocacy and Reportage, honouring newsrooms committed to fair and balanced storytelling that advances women’s rights; Pro-Women Workplace Policy, celebrating organisations implementing policies that foster gender equity and professional development opportunities for women and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Reporting, commending exceptional journalism that exposes and provides solution-driven coverage of gender-based violence.

The 2025 ReportHer Awards is supported by Ford Foundation West Africa, whose commitment to social justice and gender equity aligns with the vision and objectives of the initiative. Through this partnership, the awards aim to strengthen media accountability and foster a sustained culture of gender-inclusive reporting across the country.

Women Radio 91.7FM stated that it remains committed to promoting the visibility, leadership and empowerment of women through media, adding that the 2025 ReportHer awards reinforce this commitment by championing accurate, respectful and impactful storytelling that elevates women’s experiences and contributions.