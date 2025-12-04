Workers seek action for remaining abducted defence directors

The Association of Senior Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has urged the Defence Ministry to intensify efforts to ensure the release of the remaining two directors out of the six kidnapped recently.

ASCSN National President, Shehu Mohammed, and Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo, who commended security operatives on the release of four directors serving at the Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, who were kidnapped on November 10, 2025, on the Kaba-Lokoja highway while travelling to Abuja to sit for promotion exams.

While four of them have been rescued, including Mrs Helen Ezeakor, Mrs Ladoye C. A., Mrs Ngozi Ibeziakor and Mrs Essien Catherine, they said Mrs Emeribe C. A. and Mrs Onwuzurike J. A. were still missing.

According to them, those released are still undergoing medical observations.

The ASCSN leaders used the opportunity to reiterate their call on the Federal Government to decentralise examination and verification exercises for public service employees and ensure that these events take place in the states to reduce the security challenges workers face while travelling to Abuja and other far distances for these purposes.

They equally commended President Bola Tinubu for intensifying efforts to stem insecurity in the land.