World Toilet Day: Lagos commits to accessible, sustainable sanitation infrastructure

Lagos State government, yesterday, reiterated its commitment to accessible, affordable, safe and sustainable sanitation infrastructure for residents by strengthening regulatory frameworks that enhance service delivery and accountability in the state.

Speaking during the 2025 World Toilet Day at the Eko FM Multi-purpose Hall, Ikeja, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the significance of the day was to raise awareness about the urgent need for safe and sustainable sanitation for all.

The commissioner, who spoke through the Managing Director, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), FatiuAkinolu, said the target was to make Lagos Open Defecation Free (ODF).

According to him, this is in line with the national target slated for the year 2030 and to ensure that every Lagosian has access to a clean and safe toilet, irrespective of their location in the state.

While highlighting the theme for the celebration, ‘We’ll Always Need the Toilet’, the commissioner said.

“It implores us to take decisive action to protect and expand access to sanitation despite the numerous challenges being encountered such as aging infrastructure, rising demand, as well as the pressing impact of climate change.

“In a rapidly changing world, one truth remains constant: we will always rely on sanitation to safeguard our health and maintain a clean environment. Today, we highlight not only the practicalities of sanitation but also its profound impact on human dignity, public health and environmental sustainability.”

He said the state, in pursuing this vision, crafted frameworks that enhance service delivery and accountability while expanding public-private partnerships (PPPs) to develop essential sanitation infrastructure within densely-populated areas, schools and markets, adding that “these are part of a broader initiative to implement the State WASH Policy.”

Wahab stated that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration recently approved the construction of additional 20 public toilets of 10 units, amounting to 200 units of public toilets and bathrooms to be added to the already existing 1,710 in strategic locations across the state.

He expressed the state’s determination to strengthen the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office, to enhance capacity to manage faecal sludge efficiently.

“The state is in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria to conduct a pivotal study on the sanitation circular economy, which will identify opportunities in faecal sludge management and involve strategic collaboration to foster sustainable sanitation practices,

“Other collaborations is with our development partners WaterAid Nigeria, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the World Bank, the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) and many others who continue to support our vision through technical assistance, capacity development, and innovative financing models” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji, said if individuals had access to a safe, resilient toilet, thousands of lives would be saved which will build the foundations for a more peaceful and prosperous world.

According to the United Nations, billions of people across the globe still live without a safe toilet while women and girls are mostly affected.