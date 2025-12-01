You’re intolerant of inclusive governance, Daniel tells Abiodun

Says state run by three-man tiny cabal to frustrate, give demolition notices to critics

Former Governor of Ogun State and current senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel, yesterday, took a swipe at Governor Dapo Abiodun on his suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged anti-party activities in the state.

Daniel was suspended alongside one Kunle Folarin by the leadership of the party over alleged anti-party activities, with the party calling on the duo to appear before its disciplinary committee before the ban on their suspension could be lifted.

However, the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC), in a letter dated November 17, 2025, through its Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru, and addressed to the party’s State Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, said that Daniel remains a bona fide member of the party.

But Daniel, speaking at the Midterm Community Assessment and Review Tour of BATOGD at Ijebu-North Local Council, yesterday, said that his suspension was due to the governor’s inability to ‘tolerate inclusive governance’ in the state, declaring that he was ready to face the panel investigation committee.

He, however, expressed regret that the state was being run by a three-man government, where anyone who offered constructive counsel and his cohorts were victimised, persecuted and made to face threats of sack and demolition notices on property, describing such as a cabal government treating the state’s commonwealth as personal property.

Daniel said that the President Bola Tinubu’s interference in the matter had doused tension that might have escalated beyond repair, insisting that he and his movement remain loyal to Tinubu’s second-term bid in office for the 2027 elections.

He wondered why a stop work order was placed on Itanrin General Hospital Road for the people of Ijebu-North by the government under the suspicion that the contractors handling the road projects were his own, insisting that the road was part of the Renewed Hope Agenda Project of the President for the people of Ijebu-North, expressing fears that if by December 2025, the stop work order was not revoked, that state would forfeit such huge people-oriented projects.

The senator, therefore, called on traditional rulers and leaders in the state to prevail on the governor to allow work to resume on the road, saying that it would be a ‘height of political prettiness’ if the people of Ijebu-North forfeited the road from the Federal Government because of the personnel grievances between him and the governor, stressing that he won’t be distracted by Abiodun’s political witch-hunting.