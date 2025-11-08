YOWICAN debunks false report on alleged beheading of Adamawa CAN chairman

The (YOWICAN), Adamawa State Chapter, has refuted reports circulating on social media claiming that Fulani herdsmen beheaded the current CAN Chairman of Adamawa State.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev. Dr. Gabriel L. Shall, YOWICAN described the viral reports as false, misleading, and capable of inciting unnecessary tension within the state.

“We wish to categorically state that this information is entirely false. The present leadership of CAN in Adamawa State has not experienced any such incident,” the statement read.

Rev. Shall clarified that while no such tragedy has occurred recently, it is true that in 2020, the late Rev. Lawan Andimi, who was the CAN Chairman of Michika local government council at the time, was abducted and later killed by insurgents, an incident that remains a painful memory for the Church and the nation.

The youth leader urged the public to disregard the fabricated report and refrain from spreading unverified information that could disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

“We call on the general public to verify information before sharing, especially on sensitive issues that affect the peace and unity of our communities,” Rev. Shall added.

YOWICAN reaffirmed its commitment to promoting truth, unity, and peaceful coexistence among all residents of Adamawa State.

Also, the Adamawa State Police Command dismissed the report as fake news.

The post, allegedly published by a Facebook user identified as Lionman Lioni, circulated widely on social media, sparking concern among residents.

However, police authorities have categorically refuted the report, describing it as the “handiwork of mischief-makers” intended to create panic, tension, and religious discord.

“There is no such incident recorded anywhere in Adamawa State,” the command said in an official statement.

Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris urged the public to disregard the fake news and always verify information from credible sources before sharing it online.

He further disclosed that an investigation has been launched to identify and prosecute those responsible for originating and spreading the false report.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all residents across Adamawa State.

The command also reported the arrest of a 71-year-old man, Jeriel Clifford Peter, for allegedly killing his 67-year-old wife, Miltha Jeriel, after a domestic dispute.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on November 6, 2025, following an argument between the couple that began at a beer parlour in the Demsa Local Government Council of the state.