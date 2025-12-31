Yuletide: Group distributes learning materials to 600 pupils in Rivers

The Abundance Grace Outreach project has distributed learning materials to about 600 pupils in Rivers State to support parents and guardians as schools prepare to resume in January.

The items were presented on Monday in Okrika by the founder of the project, Mrs Olubukola Ilevbare, to children and their parents. Items distributed included school bags, footwear, clothing, Bibles, cartons of noodles, food items and party packs. In addition, scholarships were awarded to five children, with each recipient receiving N100,000.

Ilevbare explained that the initiative was inspired by the organisation’s commitment to providing humanitarian services to the less privileged. She said the outreach programme had benefited thousands of children and their families since its inception in 2016.

This is the ninth edition of the outreach, designed to bring hope, happiness and celebration to the downtrodden in society.

“It is part of our efforts to spread joy and make a positive impact on the lives of children and residents in communities, especially during the festive seasons,” she said.

Ilevbare noted that poverty had excluded many children from experiencing the joy of Christmas, adding that the season symbolises compassion, love and shared humanity.

“Sometimes Christmas comes and goes and some children do not even understand what it means to celebrate Christmas.

“Our visit to Okrika is to let them know that they are loved, to enable them to enjoy Christmas, and to reassure them that God cares about them,” she added.

She commended the organisation’s partners, volunteers and well-wishers for contributing to the success of the 2025 outreach, while reaffirming its commitment to sustaining the initiative to ensure that more children and families benefit in the 2026 edition.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Love Christ, whose two children received scholarships, expressed gratitude to the organisation, saying 2025 had been particularly challenging for her family.

“I am very happy that my two children are among the five scholarship beneficiaries.

“This is an answered prayer for my family as the money will support my children’s education and lessen the burden on us,” she said.