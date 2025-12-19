Yuletide: Rivers launches campaign against fire outbreaks, fireworks

Rivers State Government has commenced a sensitisation programme to enlighten residents on precautionary measures against outbreaks and other accidents during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.



The campaign is being carried out in public spaces, markets, motor parks, major junctions and churches among others.



The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Sokari George, said in Port Harcourt, that Governor Siminalayi Fubara was deeply concerned about the safety of lives and property in the state, particularly during the yuletide, which is usually characterised by heightened social and economic activities.



He urged residents to keep flammable materials away from open flames, be vigilant, and ensure electrical appliances were switched off when not in use.



George further disclosed that Governor Fubara was uncomfortable with the widespread use of fireworks in the state, describing them as potential safety hazards.



“Fireworks are exciting, but people must exercise caution in their use. In fact, the governor would have preferred a season completely free of fireworks to ensure safety,” he said.



Warning against the storage of flammable materials such as sawdust, petrol products and generator fuel in markets, he noted that such practices increase the risk of fire outbreaks, especially when shops were left unattended during the festivities.



He said despite the huge investments made by the state government to strengthen the fire service, residents must play their part in preventing disasters.



“The governor has spent substantial resources to ensure a prompt response to fire incidents. The state’s fire service has about 15 fire trucks provided by the governor, and fire stations have been renovated to enhance capacity. However, as citizens, we owe ourselves the duty of prevention. As the theme for this year states, ‘

“Controlled fire is a friend; uncontrolled fire is an enemy.’



“The exercise is about enlightening the public on safety. The governor is very passionate about the safety of Rivers people. As you can see, he is commissioning projects across the state and has turned Rivers into a huge construction site. He wants residents to enjoy the season without incidents of fire outbreaks, loss of lives or destruction of property,” George said.



According to him, the governor has directed the Ministry of Special Duties to carry the sensitisation campaign to markets and other fire-prone areas to remind residents that safety is a collective responsibility.