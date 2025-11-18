44 Reps ask Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, push political solution for South-East

Forty-four members of the House of Representatives have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invoke his constitutional powers to order the release of detained IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and initiate a political process to restore stability in the South-East.

The lawmakers, drawn from different political parties, regions, and religious backgrounds, said Kanu’s continued detention had become “a major stumbling block” to peace-building efforts in the region.

They argued that only a political approach, anchored on inclusive dialogue, could address the insecurity and agitation in the South-East.

In a two-page letter addressed to the President, the federal legislators, operating under the banner of Concerned Federal Lawmakers for National Unity and Stability, appealed to Tinubu to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to discontinue Kanu’s prosecution and convene an all-stakeholders dialogue.

The letter, coordinated by Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, was endorsed by lawmakers from northern and southern blocs, including Hon. Obi Aguocha, Hon. Murphy Osaro, Hon. Peter Akpanke, Hon. Mudashiru Lukman, Hon. Paul Nnamchi, Hon. Sunday Cyriacus, Hon. Obed Shehu, Hon. Ugwu Emmanuel, Hon. Daniel Asama Ago, Hon. Chike Okafor, and Hon. Adam Ogene.

Other signatories include Hon. Emeka Martins Chinedu, Hon. Chimaobi Sam, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, Hon. Donatus Matthew, Hon. Ibe Osonwa, and Barr. Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Hon. Thaddeus Atta, Hon. Udema Okonkwo, Hon. Cyril Godwin and Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuike.

Also listed are Hon. Kana Nkemkama, Hon. Maureen Gwachem, Hon. Anayo Onwuegbu, Hon. Joseph Nwobosi, Hon. Amobi Godwin, Hon. Blessing Amadi, Hon. Anthony Adepoju, Hon. Joshua Gana, Hon. Chris Nkwonta, Hon. Emeka Idu, Hon. Peter Uzokwe, Hon. Matthew Nwogu, Hon. Tochukwu Okere, Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Hon. Godwin Offiono, Hon. Ngozi Okolie, and Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.

The lawmakers referenced domestic court rulings and international tribunal decisions they said had favoured Kanu, adding that public calls for his release reflected a wider national desire for reconciliation.

“Driven by the urgent need for national healing, and noting the Federal Government’s negotiations with other agitating groups across the country, we respectfully urge Mr President to direct the Attorney-General to exercise his constitutional powers and discontinue the prosecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” the letter read in part.

They maintained that releasing Kanu and initiating political dialogue would reduce tensions, rebuild trust, and demonstrate a renewed commitment to national unity.

The lawmakers expressed optimism that President Tinubu would give their appeal prompt and positive consideration.