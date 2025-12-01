Accion MfB deepens financial inclusion in northern Nigeria with 75th branch

In a bid to promote financial inclusion across Nigeria, Accion Microfinance Bank has strengthened its presence across Northern Nigeria with the commissioning of its 75th branch in Kaduna State.

The new branch opening reflects Accion MfB’s dedication to bringing inclusive and affordable financial services closer to individuals, traders, and small businesses. As one of Northern Nigeria’s key commercial cities, Kaduna is home to a growing community of entrepreneurs who stand to benefit from Accion MfB’s customized banking solution, ranging from loans and savings to secure digital transactions and other innovative financial products.

Ahead of the official launch, Accion MfB carried out a two-day community engagement and market Sensitisation exercise across key commercial areas such as Abubakar Gumi Market, Chanchangi, New Pantaker, Old Pantaker, Kawo, Mando, and Sabo – to introduce its services, strengthen relationships with traders, and promote awareness on financial literacy and empowerment.

Speaking during the ceremony, Managing Director/CEO, Accion MfB, Mr. Taiwo Joda, emphasised the Bank’s dedication to empowering individuals and businesses through convenient, affordable, and reliable financial solutions.

“Kaduna is a vital commercial center with enormous potential. The new branch here is our commitment to supporting economic growth by bringing financial services directly to the people who need them most,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, NEAT Microfinance Bank, Kaduna, Mr. Omoniyi lpSalami spoke highly of Accion MfB’s established credibility in Nigeria’s microfinance landscape.

“Accion has built a strong reputation for integrity and innovation in the microfinance sector. With modern facilities, secure digital channels, and dedicated customer service, the Kaduna branch delivers a comprehensive range of services, from micro and SME loans to savings, digital banking, and financial literacy support designed to help customers succeed,” he said.

As it celebrates nearly two decades of impact since its inception in 2006, Accion MfB has remained committed to transforming lives and businesses through inclusive, and sustainable financial services.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Group Head, Operations, Accion MfB, Mr. Ayodeji Mebude; Chief Commercial Officer, Accion MfB, Mr. Stephen Olalere; Chief Operating Officer, NEAT Microfinance Bank, Kaduna, Mrs Olubunmi Salami; Special Adviser to Senator Alhaji Lawal Adamu, Kaduna Central, Mr. Auwal Babangida; Proprietor, Engravers College, Kaduna, Mr. Samuel Amamchucku; CEO, PTL-JIL Enterprises Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Olajumoke Olaitan Akinlosotu; Chairman, Central Market, Kaduna, Ibrahim Adamu and Founder, John Modesty Boutique, Mr. John Chukwuemeka Ugwor.