Akume urges Africa to lead tech-driven energy revolution

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has urged African governments and industry leaders to take a central role in the technological revolution reshaping global energy systems, insisting the continent must not remain a bystander.

Akume, represented by his Special Adviser on Technical Operations, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji Benard, delivered the charge at the 9th Solewant Energy Summit in Abuja. The summit focused on the theme “Emerging Technologies and the Future of Sustainable Development in Africa.”

He warned that Africa’s growing population, rapid urbanisation, and rising energy demands require more proactive engagement with advanced technologies.

“Artificial intelligence, robotics, digital monitoring and smart infrastructure are already transforming global energy ecosystems. Africa must not remain on the sidelines,” he said. “We must not only deploy these technologies but actively participate in developing and scaling them to ensure long-term economic resilience.”

Highlighting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, Akume said the administration is working to position Nigeria as a competitive, modern energy economy.

He cited the Presidential CNG Initiative, which promotes alternative fuel use in transportation and industry, and the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, created to expand financing for strategic gas and energy infrastructure.

He also referenced the Energy Transition Plan as a roadmap for shifting to cleaner, more resilient energy sources, and stressed that strengthened local content policies and incentives are stimulating indigenous innovation. These reforms, he said, are enabling greater participation of Nigerian companies in refining, gas processing, pipeline management and renewable energy development.

“These actions reflect our determination to build a diversified, technologically advanced and globally competitive energy economy,” he noted.

On the role of technology in development, Akume described emerging innovations as essential for reducing poverty, lowering energy costs, improving efficiency and creating jobs for Africa’s growing youth population. Digital systems, renewable technologies and automation, he said, will be critical in reducing environmental damage while enhancing long-term energy security.

He commended Solewant Group for sustaining “one of Africa’s most credible and influential platforms for energy policy dialogue,” noting that for nearly a decade it has anticipated industry shifts and connected policymakers with innovators.

Akume urged participants to ensure that discussions at the summit translate into concrete actions capable of advancing national and continental development.

He cautioned that Africa is at a defining crossroads, stressing that the continent’s response to emerging technologies will determine whether it leapfrogs into a sustainable future or continues to lag behind.

The SGF congratulated Solewant Group on hosting the summit and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to partnerships that will accelerate innovation and sustainable development across Africa.