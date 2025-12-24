Anioma: Group urges Tinubu, Southeast lawmakers to back bill amid zoning debate

The renewed agitation for the creation of Anioma State gathered momentum on Wednesday as the Patron of Ndi Na Asu Bia Socio-Cultural Organization (NNABSCO), Chief Cosmas Chikeobi Agada, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and South-East legislators at the National Assembly to throw their weight behind the proposal.

Agada made the appeal in Asaba, Delta State, following a solidarity rally by a coalition of Anioma people drawn from the nine local government areas of Delta North Senatorial District, in support of the creation of Anioma State and its zoning to the South-East geopolitical zone.

Addressing journalists after the rally, Agada, who hails from the South-East, framed the proposed state as both a political and cultural project, describing it as a pathway to reclaim what he termed “lost Igbo territories”.

His remarks underscored the long-standing argument by Anioma advocates that the Igbo-speaking communities in Delta North have remained politically isolated within the South-South zone, despite cultural and historical affinities with the South-East.

While acknowledging setbacks in the push for state creation, Agada said the process had not derailed. “Inasmuch as there are some disappointments here and there, on the average, the process is still on course,” he said, signalling cautious optimism as the bill advances within the National Assembly.

The NNABSCO patron also pointed to the endorsement of the proposal by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, describing it as a significant boost to the campaign.

He urged South-East lawmakers to set aside partisan and personal interests in favour of what he called the collective interest of the Igbo people.

“Everybody should forget about personal interest and look at the overall interest of the Igbo people and create Anioma State as a first step towards bringing back our people who are marooned to other zones,” Agada said.

According to him, the Anioma State bill is currently at the caucus level of the National Assembly, where internal alignments and voting strength among lawmakers could determine which of the numerous state-creation proposals progresses further.

Agada stressed that, at this stage, South-East legislators wield significant influence. “We are appealing to the South-East legislators because at the moment, the bill is at the caucus stage where considerations and votes of the lawmakers matter a lot on which among the proposed states before the National Assembly should be approved,” he said.

He acknowledged that governors could exert influence when the bill reaches the concurrence stage but insisted that the immediate responsibility rests with federal lawmakers from the South-East.

“For now, it is in the hands of the Southeast legislators to see to the success of this great bill,” he added.