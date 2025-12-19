Tinubu arrives National Assembly for 2026 budget presentation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly complex to present the 2026 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The President, who arrived at exactly 2.59 pm, was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The President was also joined by several APC governors, including Babajide Sanwo‑Olu of Lagos, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Hyacinth Alia of Benue, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is presiding over the joint session alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

The budget presentation will be Tinubu’s third budget estimate to the National Assembly since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

Security had been beefed up at the National Assembly Complex ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a letter to both chambers of the National Assembly, the President requested to be scheduled to present the bill at noon on Friday before a joint session of the National Assembly.

Around the National Assembly complex, business operators and ancillary service providers like banks and food vendors remained closed as they were told not to open for business by the management of the complex, given the budget presentation.

The Guardian observed that all gates leading to the complex were manned by personnel of the Department of State Services, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Only a few members of staff on essential duty, officers with accreditation tags, and a few journalists are being allowed to enter the complex.