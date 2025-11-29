Army Council approves promotion of 105 senior officers

The Army Council has approved the promotion of 105 senior officers – 28 Brigadier Generals and 77 Colonels to their next ranks.

The promotion was announced in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele. The council approved the elevation on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

The Air Council and the Navy Board had approved the elevation of senior officers to their next ranks. While the Air Council promoted 57 senior officers, the Navy Board approved the elevation of 127 senior officers, also on Thursday.

The 28 Brigadier Generals the army council elevated to Major General include: O. Adegbe of the Defence Intelligence Agency, S. M. Uba, the Director, Defence Information (DDI), R. E. Hedima, the Acting Chief of Military Intelligence Army and R. T. Utsaha, the Deputy Director, Defence Operations.

Others promoted to Major General are A. M. Umar, Commandant, Warrant Officer Academy, S. Sulaiman, the Deputy Military Secretary (Army), I. O. Bassey, Director, Nigerian Army Operations Centre, and C. A. Ekeator of Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.

Also benefiting from the elevation are the Acting Director Procurement in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, S. Y. Yakasai, W. L. Nzidee of Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics, S. A. Emmanuel of the Nigerian Army Signals, S. S. Tilawan, the Acting Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, M. O. Agi, the Desk Officer Tertiary Education Trust Fund at the Nigerian Defence Academy and I. M. Abbas, the Commander 34 Brigade, while Z. A. Saidu was promoted posthumously.

Among Colonels promoted to Brigadier General are: Y. Ibrahim of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja, N. N. Gambo serving at the Army Headquarters Department of Civil Military Affairs and A. Saidu of Headquarters, Nigerian Army Finance Corps.

Others are A. Ali of Army Headquarters Garrison, I. Waziri, Office of the Chief of Defence Staff, M. M. Sani of Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, A. A. Alkali of the Nigerian Army Dog Centre, A. O. Ndah of Army Headquarters Department of Army Training, I. B. Sheriff of Headquarters 9 Brigade, K. R. Apata of Army Headquarters Provost Group, M. K. Akpuogwu of Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke and P. U. Nnaji of the Nigerian Army Operations Monitoring Support Team.

M. T. Nagudu of Nigerian Army Armour School, K. O. Bukoye, the Commander 401 Special Forces Brigade , O. Adole of Headquarters Nigerian Army Medical Corps, J. A. Ikagba of 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, D. C. Ibeh of the 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital, G. S. Chohwore of 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, O. G. Okoye also of the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, and Y. K. Audu serving at the Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, among others.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, congratulated the newly promoted senior officers and charged them to intensify their professional drive and prove beyond doubt that their elevation is well-deserved.

Shaibu further charged them to demonstrate exemplary leadership, inspire their subordinates through personal conduct, while cultivating bold, innovative and unconventional solutions capable of delivering swift and decisive responses to the nation’s evolving security threats.