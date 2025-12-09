Dogara hails ‘courageous’ Gen. T.Y Danjuma

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC), Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has celebrated elder statesman General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (GCON), describing him as one of the most courageous guardians of Nigeria’s unity and stability as he marks his 86th birthday.

In a tribute released in honour of the retired General, Dogara said Danjuma’s name is etched into the pillars of Nigeria’s history because of his unusual bravery, principled leadership, and lifelong commitment to the defence of national integrity.

He noted that the former Chief of Army Staff stood at the intersection of some of Nigeria’s most decisive moments and consistently acted in defence of the nation’s survival.

Dogara stated that Danjuma represents a generation of soldiers who understood that patriotism required both sacrifice and moral clarity.

According to him, the retired General’s contributions helped preserve a nation that was once on the brink, making him an enduring symbol of courage in uniform and out of service.

He emphasized that Danjuma’s post-military life expanded his impact far beyond national defence, as he transformed into a humanitarian pillar whose generosity has touched millions across the countr

He commended the T. Y. Danjuma Foundation for leading interventions in healthcare, education, emergency relief, and community support, describing it as “one of Nigeria’s most consistent engines of hope.”

Dogara further praised Danjuma’s rare boldness in public discourse, noting that the elder statesman has often spoken up when silence would have been the easier option.

He said Danjuma’s voice has remained a moral compass for leaders, reminding them of their responsibility to the people and the dangers of drifting away from justice and accountability.

“At 86, General T. Y. Danjuma stands tall as a national sentinel,” Dogara said. “He is one of the men whose courage has shaped Nigeria’s destiny. His integrity, forthrightness, and deep sense of duty continue to guide our country at a time when clarity and courage are desperately needed.”

On behalf of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited and in his personal capacity, Dogara extends his best wishes to the elder statesman for good health, strength, and a long life. He described him as “a patriot whose footsteps will guide generations long after this moment.”

Dogara said Danjuma’s legacy is secure not only because of the battles he fought but because of the lives he continues to touch, the institutions he has built, and the truth he never hesitates to speak.