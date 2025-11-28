EFCC invites ex-Justice Minister Malami for questioning

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for questioning.

The agency’s invite was contained in a letter dated November 24. It was fixed on Friday, November 28, for an interview.

“The Commission is investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain information from you becomes imperative,” the letter, signed by Sunday Atiba Ofen-Imu, on behalf of the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, read.

Friday’s meeting will be held at the EFCC Headquarters Institution and Research District, Jabi in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head, Special Duty Committee-3.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38(1) and (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2024.

“Your cooperation in this regard is highly solicited, please,” the statement concluded.

The EFCC, however, did not indicate exactly why it was inviting the former AGF.

Malami, in confirmation, announced the development on his Facebook page on Friday, that he had received a formal invitation from the anti-graft agency.

“I would like to inform my family and friends that I have been summoned by the EFCC to provide clarification on certain matters, and as a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I am determined to honour this invitation without any hesitation,” he wrote.

The former minister reiterated his commitment to the principles of honesty, integrity, and accountability, which he said guided his years in public service.

“I believe in the importance of honesty, integrity, and accountability in governance; these are principles that I have long supported and upheld over the years of my public service,” he added.

Malami also stated that he would keep Nigerians informed of any developments that may arise from the invitation

The EFCC has yet to release details on the nature of the inquiry.

Malami served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023. His tenure involved asset recovery efforts, anti-corruption litigation, and several contentious decisions that generated national debate. He also faced scrutiny over asset declarations, contract approvals and the handling of recovered funds, allegations he repeatedly denied.

In September 2025, Malami raised concerns in a petition to security chiefs, alleging attempts to destabilise Kebbi State through the importation of mercenaries and illegal arms.

He claimed political actors were collaborating with foreign operatives to intimidate citizens and undermine peace in the state. The petition described the situation as “a national security emergency.”

The ex-AGF raised the concerns in a petition dated September 10, 2025, addressed to the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Comptroller-Generals of the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris dismissed the allegations, calling the petition a politically motivated attempt to discredit his administration.

“This is the height of irresponsibility by the opposition because it is pure falsehood,” he said.

He maintained that his government had invested significantly in security and accused political opponents of sponsoring negative commentary to misrepresent the state.

“We have just held a security meeting, and security agencies are already investigating such petitions. This is the height of irresponsibility by the opposition because it is pure falsehood,” he said at the time.

“I have been at the forefront of the fight against criminals across the North, and my administration has invested heavily in security to restore normalcy in affected areas.”