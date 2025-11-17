FG tasks correctional PROs on professionalism, public trust

The Federal Government (FG) has called on Public Relations Officers (PROs) across all commands of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to deepen their engagement with the media as a means of ensuring professionalism and boosting public trust in the Service.

Controller-General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, made this call at a three-day Capacity Building Workshop for all spokespersons of the agency, organised in partnership with Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), the International IDEA, and the European Union, on Monday in Abuja.

Nwakuche noted that an effective, professional, and equitable interaction with the media will not only foster greater public trust but will also help the NCoS fully realise its constitutional mandate.

He stressed that public relations is now a cornerstone of the ongoing transformation within the NCoS, emphasising the timely nature of the training as the Service undergoes comprehensive reforms.

According to him, “Effective public relations is not optional; it is an essential driver of our legitimacy, operational transparency and public confidence.”

The CG highlighted recent deliberate steps taken by the Service to improve communication, including expanding stakeholder engagement and projecting its core commitments to safe custody, humane treatment, and the reformation of offenders.

Nwakuche stated that one of his initial priorities was to bolster the capacity of the Public Relations Unit through increased funding, the provision of modern communication tools, and intensified media engagement at all levels.

He noted that the reforms are already yielding positive results, saying, “We are already witnessing the impact of these reforms.

He pointed out that media representation of the NCoS has become more balanced, leading to a growing public understanding of its mandate.

Describing the participants as the Service’s “frontline ambassadors,” the CG commended the national headquarters PRO for his “proactive leadership” and praised command-level PROs for their work in crisis communication and community engagement.

He further noted that their diligence has contributed significantly to the institution’s renewed public confidence.

Nwakuche also urged the PROs to actively engage in the three-day programme, share experiences, and apply the knowledge gained upon returning to their respective commands.

The NCoS boss concluded by reaffirming his commitment to providing continuous support and resources to the PR Unit, expressing confidence that the Service will emerge more visible, trusted and respected.Earlier, Founding Executive Director of PRAWA, Dr. Uju Agomoh, said public perception of the NCoS determines the level of confidence Nigerians will have in the institution.

She stressed the pivotal role of media spokesmen of the Service in ensuring that the agency increases its quality and quantity of media reportage of its activities.