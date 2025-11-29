FG to introduce emergency response fund for GBV survivors

The Federal Government has announced plans to establish an emergency response fund to curb gender-based violence (GBV) and provide critical support for survivors.

Minister of Women’s Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this at the launch of a research report on Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV).

The event was organised in Abuja by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) in collaboration with the Advancing Learning and Innovation on Gender Norms (ALiGN) and funded by the Overseas Development Institute (ODI).

Represented by her Special Adviser on Political Matters, Alhaji Nasiru Zakari, the minister said the Emergency GBV Response Fund is designed as a ring-fenced financial mechanism to bridge critical funding gaps that undermine safe spaces, emergency responses and survivor support systems.

“With this fund, we aim to guarantee operational stability, rapid response and uninterrupted access to care when it is needed most,” she said.

Suleiman-Ibrahim described the experiences of survivors as marked by “pain, uncertainties and vulnerabilities,” noting that Nigerian women and girls continue to endure various forms of violence, including physical abuse and digital harassment.

She stressed the government’s determination to build a society where every woman and child can live in safety and dignity.

She also described the launch of the TFGBV research as timely, coming during the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Ending violence, she said, “is not only a women’s concern; it is a national moral imperative.”

Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr. Salma Anas-Ibrahim, expressed confidence that the research findings will be crucial in addressing TFGBV, especially within political spaces.

She noted that understanding how women navigate and respond to digital threats, and the role of political party structures, would help translate discussions into meaningful action.

Executive Director of dRPC, Dr. Judith-Ann Walker, highlighted the importance of the research for ongoing reviews of gender policies by the National Assembly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political parties.

She urged these bodies to adopt the findings as a baseline for combating TFGBV in Nigeria.

Dr. Jan Michalko, ALiGN-ODI Gender Lead, said the study forms part of a multi-country effort to spotlight the online challenges faced by women in politics, challenges which often limit their contributions to national development.