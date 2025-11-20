HID Awolowo Foundation to host national dialogue on women in politics

As Nigeria joins the global community in marking three decades since the landmark Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the HID Awolọwọ Foundation is convening a major national dialogue to examine the state of women’s political participation in the country.

A statement, signed by Convener and Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr Tokunbọ Awolọwọ-Dosunmu, described the event as “a moment to reflect on progress, reclaim agency, and reimagine leadership in Nigeria through the eyes of its women.”

The event, themed “Breaking Barriers or Standing Still? Nigerian Women in Politics 30 Years After Beijing,” will hold on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Ẹfunyẹla Hall, Ikenne, Ogun State, beginning at 9:00 a.m., as part of activities marking the 110th posthumous birthday of Yeye Oodua, Chief (Mrs) Hannah Idowu Dideolu (HID) Awolọwọ.

According to Awolọwọ-Dosumu, the Foundation continues the towering legacy of HID Awolọwọ (1915–2015), a formidable businesswoman, political actor, community leader, and iconic matriarch of the Awolọwọ family.

HID Awolọwọ remains a model for generations of women navigating the intersections of leadership, family, and public service.

“This year’s dialogue aims to interrogate the slow pace of progress in women’s political representation in Nigeria, despite decades of advocacy and the country’s commitments under the Beijing Platform for Action. Recent statistics show Nigerian women remain significantly underrepresented in both elective and appointive positions, prompting renewed calls for reforms and stronger institutional support,” she said.

Meanwhile, Executive Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum, Senator Daisy Danjuma, will chair the dialogue, while the keynote address will be delivered by renowned scholar and gender expert, Prof. Ọlabisi Aina, who is expected to provide a sweeping analysis of Nigeria’s journey from 1995 to date, highlighting both gains and persistent gaps.

The dialogue, according to the statement, will also feature insights from a diverse panel of high-profile discussants, including the Vice President of the Senate of Côte d’Ivoire, Dr Chantal Fanny, among others.

The concluding session, focused on mapping a concrete way forward, will be moderated by the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abikẹ Dabiri-Erewa.