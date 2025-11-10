Nigeria to lead Africa in digital economy with landmark e-governance law

Nigeria is poised to set a new benchmark for digital transformation in Africa, as President Bola Tinubu prepares to sign the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025 into law this week.

The legislation, jointly crafted by the Senate and House of Representatives, aims to revolutionise how the country governs, regulates, and participates in the digital economy.

The announcement came during a high-profile public hearing organised by the Senate and House Joint Committees on ICT and Cybersecurity, where lawmakers, regulators, and stakeholders gathered to deliberate on the historic Bill.

“This Bill is awaited by President Tinubu for assent this week,” said Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy. “It will be a key catalyst for achieving our projected $1 trillion economy.”

According to Tijani, Nigeria’s digital economy has grown from contributing 16 per cent of GDP to 19 per cent, with a target of 21 per cent by 2027. The legislation is expected to unlock private-sector potential, attract investment, and drive nationwide digital inclusion.

“We are not pursuing quick fixes,” Tijani said. “We are investing in deep structural solutions: 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic networks, nearly 4,000 new communication towers, a national data exchange system, and a framework for AI adoption. This is how we build the economy of tomorrow.”

The Bill, described by lawmakers as the first of its kind in Africa, provides regulatory clarity for electronic transactions, mandates digitisation of government services, and establishes the backbone for the nation’s e-governance architecture.

“This law will transform Nigeria digitally,” said Hon. Adedeji Olajide, Chairman of the House ICT Committee. “It positions our country as the African leader in e-governance and technology.”

Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, Chairman of the Senate ICT Committee, emphasised the law’s strategic significance:

“It ensures seamless digital interactions between government agencies and the private sector, unlocking efficiency, transparency, and accountability.”

Stakeholders, including the NCC, NICOMSAT, NIPOST, Galaxy Backbone, and the Office of the Head of Service, voiced strong support, highlighting the broad consensus behind the Bill’s passage.

By establishing a modern regulatory framework, promoting nationwide connectivity, and creating opportunities for AI adoption and digital innovation, the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Act promises to redefine Africa’s technological landscape.

“The generation that liberalised telecommunications in 1999 planted the seeds,” Tijani said. “Now, we take the next bold step — leveraging technology to expand our economy, empower our people, and lead Africa into the future.”

Once signed, the law will not only cement Nigeria’s leadership in Africa’s digital economy but also serve as a blueprint for other nations seeking to harness technology for growth, innovation, and governance.