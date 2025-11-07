Nigeria won’t bow to US intimidation, SDP chairman tells Trump

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Musa Gabam, has condemned United States President Donald Trump over his recent allegation that Nigeria is committing “genocide against Christians,” describing the claim as dangerous, misleading, and an assault on the country’s sovereignty.

Gabam, whose party is recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Trump’s comments, which also influenced the U.S. government’s renewed decision to classify Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, amount to a wilful distortion of reality and risk worsening tensions in a country already battling complex security threats.

According to him, insecurity in Nigeria is not a religious war and must not be framed as such by foreign leaders seeking easy narratives or domestic political points.

“There is no religious genocide in Nigeria. Nigerians are being killed from both faiths. The tragedy is universal, not sectional,” he said.

The SDP chairman noted that the most devastated zones, especially the North-East and North-West, have recorded thousands of Muslim victims, a fact he said directly contradicts Trump’s insinuations and underscores the country’s crisis of governance, not a targeted attack on Christians.

Gabam urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to respond strategically through fact-based diplomacy and appoint competent ambassadors who understand the stakes and can defend Nigeria’s reputation in multilateral spaces.

He recalled that this is not Trump’s first hostile posture toward Nigeria, citing previous remarks describing the country as “fantastically corrupt” and visa restrictions imposed under the former U.S. leader’s tenure.

“Such provocations should serve as a wake-up call to strengthen institutions and rebuild public trust,” he added.

He maintained that while Nigeria’s security challenges are real, solutions must come from within — not through intimidation or external military pressure — warning that such interference could destabilise the country even further.

Gabam stressed the need for professionalism, transparency, and respect for human rights across all security agencies if the government hopes to restore confidence and national cohesion.

He noted that international perception matters, but Nigeria must not manage optics at the expense of human lives and practical governance.

“Ultimately, Nigeria must fix Nigeria,” he said.