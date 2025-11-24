Nigeria’s NINAS gains global recognition, enhances quality compliance

Nigeria’s National Accreditation System (NINAS) has received global recognition under the African Accreditation Cooperation (AFRAC) Mutual Recognition Arrangement, a development that officials say will reinforce the country’s quality assurance framework and improve acceptance of Nigerian conformity assessment results across borders.

The announcement was made at an event in Abuja attended by senior government officials, industry stakeholders, and development partners.

The accreditation allows NINAS-certified bodies to have their evaluations acknowledged across Africa and in international markets through the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation and the International Accreditation Forum. Officials said the move is expected to reduce technical barriers to trade and support exporters seeking access to regulated markets.

Osita Aboloma, Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Quality Council, said the recognition affirms Nigeria’s efforts to implement its National Quality Policy.

He described the development as “a testimony to Nigeria’s pioneering efforts in implementing a National Quality Policy to strengthen our competitive edge in regional, continental, and global trade.”

He noted that accreditation forms a central part of the National Quality Infrastructure, which also includes standardisation, conformity assessment, metrology, and market surveillance.

According to him, the wider application of the National Quality Policy remains central to Nigeria’s economic diversification objectives.

“This achievement promises increased global competitiveness, significant foreign exchange savings through the use of locally provided quality infrastructure services, enhanced human capacity development, and job creation,” he said.

He acknowledged the uptake of NINAS services by both public and private sector operators and reaffirmed the NQC’s commitment to strengthening quality assurance systems nationwide.

The milestone was supported by the UK-Nigeria Standards Partnership Programme, delivered through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the British Standards Institution. Hannah Barbosa, the UK’s Director of Trade Policy and Market Access for Africa, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to facilitating trade.

“NINAS’ recognition under AFRAC reflects Nigeria’s commitment to international standards and trade facilitation. It opens opportunities for deeper UK-Nigeria collaboration across sectors, including healthcare, food safety, and industrial services,” she stated.

Other attendees included Celestine Okanya, Director General of NINAS; Mark Smithson of the UK Department for Business and Trade; and Riccardo Benvenuti of the Standards Partnership Programme.

Officials said the recognition provides Nigerian laboratories, inspection bodies, and certification entities with improved global credibility, enabling businesses to operate with fewer compliance barriers.

The development is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s role in regional trade and deepen confidence in the country’s quality infrastructure.