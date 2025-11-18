Northern states urged to bolster security for critical infrastructure

The governments of Northern states have been challenged to strengthen forces to protect multi-billion naira national critical infrastructure against vandals and criminal-minded tendencies in their states.

Convener of the Public Enlightenment Movement Project (PEMP), Nuhu Abdullahi, made the appeal while addressing stakeholders on renewed developmental projects of the Federal Government in the Northern region.

Abdullahi reminded them of the critical role and collective responsibility of stakeholders and government in security management and noted that no meaningful development can thrive amidst security threats.

The coordinator highlighted the Federal Government’s investment in capital and social infrastructure and urged citizens to take ownership of the ongoing projects for the future benefits of the region.

“Several ongoing development efforts in Northern Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are aimed to enhance trade, travel, and economic opportunities in the region. Major infrastructure projects include the 2,136 km Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, the 926 km dualised Sokoto–Zamfara–Zaria road, and the 500 km Benue–9th Mile Enugu road.

“The Federal Government is also investing in agriculture, infrastructure, and community development, including the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development to modernise livestock farming and reduce conflicts.

“We have seen improvements in transportation and social programmes, take for example, new railways, roads, and pipelines are being built, which are giving people hope and creating new job opportunities.

“While the government is enhancing security in the North, citizens are encouraged to help by sharing information with security agencies. The idea is that peace and safety require cooperation from everyone.

“Equitable fund allocations to Northern states ensure that every community benefits from national development. Security remains a shared responsibility. While the government strengthens operations across the North, citizens must support by providing timely information and cooperating with security agencies.

“Peace and stability depend on our vigilance and unity. Let’s appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his government is supportive of every meaningful development for the North,” he added.

The project coordinator asserted that the present administration has reinforced trust and shown unwavering commitment to Northern Nigeria development in the same manner the Federal Government has demonstrated to other regions.