NUJ seeks good governance, honours media professionals, others

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, has called on political appointees and public office holders to deepen their contributions to good governance.

NUJ appealed during the NUJ Lagos State 2025 Press Week Gala and Awards Night held last Friday in Ikeja, Lagos State, where it celebrated media professionals and public office holders who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields.

The union insisted that Nigeria’s progress depends not only on those who report the news but also on those who make decisions that affect daily life, urging leaders to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and commitment to the people they serve.

Chairman, NUJ Lagos State Council, Adeleye Ajayi, said that the yearly gathering remains one of the most anticipated events in the union’s calendar and a night dedicated to celebrating excellence, professionalism, and the resilient spirit of Nigerian journalists.

“Press Week is a moment of reflection, renewal, and rededication. Over the past days, we have engaged in meaningful discussions, reaffirming the values that guide our noble profession.

“As journalists, our calling comes with enormous responsibility. In a world increasingly shaped by misinformation, divisive narratives, and the pressures of digital speed, I urge every media professional here to recommit to the ideals of accuracy, fairness, balance, and ethical reporting.

“Our role is vital to national development, social stability, and democratic growth. The stories we tell shape the nation, influence policies, and mould public opinion. We must, therefore, uphold the highest standards every single day.

“In the same spirit, I urge our leaders to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and commitment to the people they serve.

“Public governance is a shared responsibility, and political appointees must show exemplary leadership, openness to media scrutiny, and readiness to engage constructively with journalists.”

Meanwhile, former Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olusina Thorpe, was honoured for his exceptional contributions to the NUJ.

Thorpe, while responding, reaffirmed his position to continually support NUJ.

Other award recipients included Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Olatunji Bello, and Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe.

Chairman of the NUJ Lagos Press Week Committee, Wale Akodu, expressed his gratitude to attendees and extended special appreciation to Dangote Group and Lotus Bank for their generous sponsorship.