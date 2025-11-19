NUJ president calls for rebuilding public trust

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahya Abdullahi, has urged media professionals across the country to recommit themselves to integrity, professionalism, and collaboration in the fight against misinformation, describing the challenge as one of the greatest threats facing modern journalism.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 National Media Summit in Jalingo, Taraba State, on Tuesday, Abdullahi emphasised that the theme of this year’s gathering, “Rebuilding Trust: Media Integrity in the Age of Misinformation”, reflects a national imperative to restore confidence in journalism at a time when false information spreads faster than ever.

The NUJ President, who expressed appreciation to the state government and Governor Agbu Kefas for hosting and supporting the summit, also acknowledged the contributions of past NUJ leaders, with particular commendation for Professor Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Kashere, whom he described as a mentor and guiding voice for the profession.

Abdullahi noted that the rapid growth of digital platforms has created an environment in which unverified content reaches millions within seconds, placing a greater responsibility on trained journalists to uphold the truth.

He identified four core principles the Union believes must guide the future of Nigerian journalism, which, according to him, include integrity in reporting, professionalism in a digital era, the safety and welfare of journalists, and collaboration for truth.

“No democracy can flourish where the press is intimidated,” Abdullahi said, reaffirming the NUJ’s commitment to advocating for legal reforms and protections for journalists nationwide.

He described the summit as more than a ceremonial event, calling it a “marketplace of ideas” where participants will develop practical solutions and produce the Taraba Communiqué, which is expected to outline concrete steps for rebuilding media credibility.

The NUJ President urged journalists to return to their newsrooms after the summit, with renewed commitment to ethical reporting and strategies to strengthen trust with their audiences. He also commended the Taraba State Government for recognising that “an informed society is the cornerstone of good governance.”

Abdullahi reminded participants that while misinformation may appear powerful, truth remains enduring.

“Together,” he said, “let us build a future where Nigerian journalism remains a beacon of trust, accuracy, and integrity.”

In other news, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development Affairs, Dr Aisha MZ Anka, has reiterated the state government’s dedication to the effective operation, coordination, and long-term sustainability of the newly established Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

The centre was commissioned on Tuesday at Kind Fahad Women and Children’s Hospital.

The centre was named after Zamfara First Lady, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, in recognition of her unwavering commitment to the protection, dignity, and well-being of women and children in Zamfara State.

“Under your leadership, the state continues to take bold strategic steps toward strengthening justice systems, expanding healthcare access, and ensuring holistic support for survivors of gender based violence”, the commissioner added.

She further said that Zamfara State government has taken bold steps in minimising this menace of sexual assault through educational enlightenment against the harmful act of gender based violence.