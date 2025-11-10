Quantity surveyors decry exclusion in road construction, others

The Nigerian Institution of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has decried the exclusion of its members in the construction sector of the country, attributing the colossal corruption in the industry to the absence of their members in the process.

They, therefore, called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to rectify this by ensuring that quantity surveyors, the only professionals legally permitted to handle cost management, estimating bill of quantities and other vital roles, are included in construction projects and contracts.

Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the NIQS, Rilwan Balogun, made the appeal while addressing the media on the 50 years celebration of quantity surveying in Nigeria, starting from Lagos.

He emphasised the importance of curbing wastage in construction and effectively managing resources in alignment with the government’s renewed hope agency by utilising the right professionals for projects.

Balogun also stressed the need for policy changes to mandate that the bill of quantities or cost estimates prepared by registered quantity surveying firms become part of the approval process.

This, according to him, would help prevent encroachment by other professionals and ensure transparency in the construction industry.

The NIQS chairman, who stressed the significance of engaging quantity surveyors in road construction to provide value for money and prevent revenue loss for the country, called for increased collaboration, support and recognition of quantity surveyors’ contribution to the development of the city and the construction industry.

He said that involving quantity surveyors from the design to the implementation stage of projects would prevent cost disputes and enhance transparency, adding that the government cannot do it alone without the services of the quantity surveyors.

The Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN) Act, he said, established that the quantity surveyors are the only professionals that are empowered to carry out cost management, estimating bill of quantities and value management on construction projects, and contracts.

Balogun, therefore, urged the government, industry stakeholders and the public to acknowledge the value of quantity surveyors and their critical role in the construction sector.

He also lamented the exclusion of quantity surveyors in addressing building collapses, emphasising their roles in ensuring detailed bill of quantities and specifications for materials and workmanship.

He, therefore, advised the government to prioritise a bill of quantities when granting building approvals to determine the estimated cost of completing a building before approval is given.

“To commemorate this milestone, we have organised a series of events, some of which have already been carried out, like the Golden Jubilee edition of the Distinguished Lecture Series titled ‘Building a Resilient Lagos Mega-City, the Role of Sustainable Infrastructure in Economic Growth,’ with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the keynote speaker.

“The week-long celebration includes a general meeting and Golden Jubilee Dinner and Awards Night to honour 50 distinguished members of the chapter,” he said.