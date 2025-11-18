Senate halts debate on standing orders amendments

The Senate on Tuesday suspended two major legislative actions—debate on proposed amendments to its Standing Orders 2023 and consideration of the Cocoa Management Board Establishment Bill 2025—following internal objections and a formal request from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Standing Orders Amendment Stalled After Minority Leader’s Objection

Earlier in plenary, the Senate considered a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), seeking comprehensive amendments to the standing orders.

The proposed amendments seek to modernise the Senate’s Standing Orders by aligning them with new national realities, including the establishment of various special-purpose commissions. They also aim to clarify committee jurisdictions and ensure better harmonisation with corresponding committees in the House of Representatives.

In addition, the updates would refine the rules governing senators-elect’s participation in the election of presiding officers, while clearly outlining the qualifications and ranking criteria for leadership positions.

The review further covers procedures for the suspension of senators as well as adjustments to committee composition to strengthen representation and enhance the Senate’s overall effectiveness.

Formally incorporate new committees, including those relating to the newly created geopolitical development commissions, livestock development, and reparations and repatriations.

The chamber warned that failure to update the rules could weaken oversight and diminish institutional capacity. It subsequently resolved to sit as a committee of the whole to consider the amendments and directed the clerk to prepare new drafts.

However, proceedings shifted when Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro (Benue South) raised a point of order under Order 109, urging the chamber to “tarry a little bit” and seek further clarification before proceeding.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio upheld the objection, effectively suspending debate on the proposed amendments until further notice.

In a separate development, President Bola Tinubu wrote to the Senate requesting the suspension of deliberations on the Cocoa Management Board Establishment Bill 2025.

The letter, dated November 12 and read by Senate President Akpabio, asked lawmakers to halt action on the bill “to enable further consultations.”

“This is stood down in line with the presidential request,” Akpabio announced after reading the letter.

President Tinubu had earlier forwarded the bill—aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s participation in the global cocoa economy by improving coordination and standards in the cocoa value chain—on November 10.

Tuesday’s plenary thus saw the Senate adopt a cautious approach on two significant matters—one internal and procedural, the other economic and sectoral—preferring to pause for further review and consultation.

Both issues are expected to return to the legislative agenda once all outstanding concerns and consultations have been addressed.