Senate, South-West leaders call for indigenous security solutions, state police

In a bold push to tackle rising insecurity, the Nigerian Senate convened the South-West Zonal Security Summit in Lagos on Friday, gathering lawmakers, security officials, traditional rulers, civil society, and religious leaders to explore indigenous solutions, modern technology, and state policing as key strategies.

Chairman of the South-West interactive hearings of the 10th Senate’s Ad-hoc Committee on the National Security Summit, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru (Lagos East) stressed that security is a shared responsibility.

“While the South-West has not experienced the full scale of terrorism seen elsewhere, the rise in banditry, kidnappings, and violent crimes threatens our communities, farmlands, and highways. Groups such as Lakurawa’s incursions into Kwara and Kogi underline the urgent need for proactive action,” he said.

Abiru urged citizens to remain vigilant and work with security agencies while calling on the media to promote narratives that foster unity and confidence and to avoid ethnic or religious polarisation.

Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund emphasised the need for a regional security framework, including a unified, technology-driven Amotekun command and active participation of traditional leaders.

“Security is not just about peace—it is about protecting our economy. Disrupted markets, farmlands, and transportation harm livelihoods and growth. Our strategy must be intelligence-driven and community-focused,” he said.

Other lawmakers, including Senators Ibrahim Jimoh (Ondo South) and Gbenga Daniel (Ogun East), urged a combination of civilian and military efforts to effectively address insecurity.

Traditional rulers, including Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo (Alara of Ilara) and Aare Onakankanfo, Iba Gani Adams, called for community policing, modern technology, expanded recruitment, better funding, and youth empowerment programs.

Representatives of civil society, religious groups, women, and youth organisations also stressed the importance of improving welfare for security operatives to ensure effective and fearless service.

The summit concluded with a clear message: collaboration, innovation, and local involvement are essential to curbing insecurity in the South-West and safeguarding the nation.

In other news, the Lagos State Government, through the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), has reaffirmed its position as a continental leader in climate action following a successful series of high-level engagements at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Across three impactful sessions from November 6 to 8, Lagos showcased its flagship initiatives, including the 80 Million Clean Cookstoves Initiative and LAMATA’s e-Mobility Programme, demonstrating how subnational governments can attract global capital to drive inclusive, measurable climate action.

Speaking on Lagos State’s agenda and outcomes, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, emphasised the State’s catalytic leadership.

“Lagos went to COP30 to demonstrate what true subnational leadership looks like. We are proving that African cities can build bankable climate solutions at scale—solutions that are inclusive, investable, and capable of transforming millions of lives. The world is looking for climate ambition backed by action, and Lagos is stepping forward with both.

“Lagos’ active presence at COP30 strengthened global partnerships, deepened investor confidence, and positioned the State as a model for how African cities can translate climate vision into bankable, people-centred projects,” she said.