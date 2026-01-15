Shettima presides over NEC meeting on ranching, livestock reforms

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday presided over the 156th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The hybrid meeting, which commenced at 4:17 pm local time, was the second gathering of the council since President Bola Tinubu directed NEC to identify and rehabilitate grazing reserves for conversion into ranches.

President Tinubu issued the directive during the Federal Executive Council meeting held on December 10, 2025, tasking the NEC to collaborate with the Ministry of Livestock Development in developing a comprehensive roadmap for transforming Nigeria’s livestock industry.

“We must eliminate the possibility of conflicts and turn the livestock reform into economically viable development. The opportunity is there. Let’s utilise it,” Tinubu had said.

At its 155th meeting on December 18, 2025, NEC responded by inaugurating a committee on livestock development to fast-track the implementation of livestock production and ranching reforms nationwide.

The committee is chaired by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, and comprises representatives from each of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones: Bauchi State for the North-East, Niger State for the North-Central, Ondo State for the South-West, Imo State for the South-East, Cross River State for the South-South, and Kebbi State for the North-West.

Other members include the Ministers of Livestock Development, Agriculture and Food Security, Budget and Economic Planning, as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness.

The committee is mandated to review recommendations from the Presidential Livestock Reform Committee and the Ministry of Livestock Development, and to identify states willing to participate in the implementation of the programme.

Details later.