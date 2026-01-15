Wike absent as Shettima, Akpabio, others honour fallen heroes in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, was absent on Thursday as top government and military officials gathered in Abuja to honour Nigeria’s fallen heroes at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

The annual ceremony, held at the cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier in Eagle Square, Abuja, is a solemn national event dedicated to commemorating officers and men of the Armed Forces who paid the supreme price in defence of the country, while also recognising the sacrifices of serving personnel, veterans, and their families.

Although the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure, arrived at the venue, it was unclear whether she formally represented the FCT Minister at the ceremony.

Her late arrival coincided with that of Vice President Kashim Shettima, prompting protocol officials to deny her access to the saluting dais during the general salute.

She was, however, later among dignitaries who joined the Vice President in laying wreaths at the cenotaph to honour the fallen heroes.

Several high-ranking officials participated in the wreath-laying ceremony, including the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who was represented by his deputy, Benjamin Kalu; the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru; the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, alongside the Service Chiefs, senior military officers and members of the Diplomatic Corps; and the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Grace Morenike Henry, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025.

No official explanation was offered for Wike’s absence from the high-profile national ceremony.

However, The Guardian gathered that the FCT Minister may have opted to stay away from the military gathering following a publicised standoff with a serving naval officer in Abuja late last year.

On November 11, 2025, Wike was involved in a confrontation with Lieutenant A. M. Yerima of the Nigerian Navy at the Gaduwa District over a disputed parcel of land.

The incident reportedly occurred when the Minister arrived with officials to inspect, or possibly demolish, a structure on land alleged to have been illegally acquired by retired Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo.

Lieutenant Yerima, said to be serving as Gambo’s security aide, denied the Minister and his entourage access to the property, citing official orders to guard the premises.

A video of the confrontation later circulated widely on social media, showing Wike angrily engaging the officer, who stood his ground while performing his assigned duty.

Traditionally, previous editions of the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day have featured the FCT Minister as a prominent dignitary, taking the general salute and participating in the wreath-laying ceremony.

This year’s programme listed President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, the Service Chiefs, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and the FCT Minister among expected wreath-layers.

Highlights of the 2026 ceremony included the sounding of artillery gun salutes, firing of volleys, a minute of silence in honour of the fallen, and the symbolic release of pigeons to signify peace and national unity.