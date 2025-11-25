South-East calm as sit-at-home records partial compliance

The South-East region recorded calmness amid a viral video on social media that called for a sit-at-home yesterday in protest over the conviction and transfer of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to a correctional facility in Sokoto State.

The viral video by a middle-aged member of IPOB, believed to reside in Lagos, which went viral at the weekend, called for full observance of sit-at-home across ‘Biafra land’ effective Monday, November 24, 2025.

Aside from federal government workers, who had been away from work on Mondays in the past, and some commercial motor parks, all other activities were in full swing in Enugu State, as residents went about their lawful duties. Schools, banks, and markets, among others, were in full operation throughout the day.

Apparently, for fear of possible attack, residents of Umuahia, Aba and some other areas in Abia State did not open for business but stayed around their homes.

Some banks opened. Motor parks and markets also, but the streets had less traffic. Transporters were seen at Aba and Umuahia.

Anambra State capital, Awka, and environs were calm. Our correspondent, who monitored the extent of compliance, gathered that human and vehicular movements were restricted in the Nnewi South, Orumba North and South, Awka North, Ihiala and Ogbaru local councils of the state.

At Onitsha North and Onitsha South local councils, the commercial nerve-centre of the state, the streets were deserted from 7.00 a.m. till about 4.00 p.m.

No fewer than 169 markets were abandoned. At Nkpor, traders and residents started coming out from 3.30 p.m. when they felt less threat.

The Guardian gathered that despite the relaxation of the enforcement order, after Kanu’s call to cancel the sit-at-home, most communities still fear coming out for normal business activities for fear of the unknown gunmen.

In parts of Imo State, such as Okigwe, the conviction of Kanu seemed to worsen the situation.

A trader and resident of Okigwe told The Guardian under anonymity that militants did not allow anybody to come out.

But Owerri, the state capital, recorded non-compliance, as residents moved about freely.

In Ebonyi State, the call was a total flop as residents went about their normal daily activities unharmed.

Although a heavy presence of armed police personnel was noticed in strategic locations in the state in the morning, they quickly disappeared when it became clear that the people were going about their normal business.

Banks, schools, markets, government offices, and motor parks, as well as some other private institutions in the metropolis, were all in full operation.