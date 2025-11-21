South-West leaders map out strategy to tackle insecurity

Governors, senators, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders from the South-West region on Friday outlined a comprehensive strategy to address rising insecurity at the South-West Zonal National Security Summit, convened by the Senate in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

The summit is one of six being held simultaneously across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, chair of the summit, emphasised the need for coordinated, technology-driven, and community-focused initiatives to safeguard the region’s values of openness, fairness, and tolerance.

“Security is a collective responsibility, and while global partnerships can help, real implementation must be local and led by experts who understand our terrain,” Abiru said.

Representing the South-West Governors’ Forum, Lagos State Security Trust Fund Executive Secretary Ayodele Ogunsan, on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strengthening security architecture and called for a regional framework to protect lives and support economic stability.

Traditional rulers, led by the Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, urged the adoption of community policing, advanced technology, a joint security task force, annual recruitment of 30,000 police personnel, and expanded job opportunities to curb youth restiveness.

Senator Ibrahim Jimoh, sponsor of the National Security Summit Bill, stressed that terrorism and insurgency require strong military-civilian cooperation and continuous public engagement.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, highlighted the importance of state policing, advocating local government autonomy to empower councils to maintain security at the grassroots.

Former Ogun State governor and senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, called for strengthened collaboration among all stakeholders in the fight against insecurity.

Representatives from security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, and civil society organisations attended the summit, with Christian and Islamic leaders urging the government to improve welfare packages for security operatives to enhance efficiency and commitment.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, said the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other soldiers in Borno State have left him depressed.

“Their families, and the families of the kidnapped schoolgirls, are in my prayers,” Tinubu said in a post on X.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.”

Tinubu said he has “directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.

“I am fully apprised of the recent uptick in violent extremism in pockets across the country, and I have directed our security agencies to respond with urgency, clarity, and decisive action.”

He urged Nigerian communities to support the forces by sharing information that can save lives and protect children.