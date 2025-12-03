Stop calling Trump, he can’t solve our problems, Yari tells Nigerians

Former Governor of Zamfara State and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdulaziz Yari, has issued a stern warning to Nigerians, particularly the political elite, against seeking help from U.S. President Donald Trump concerning Nigeria’s worsening security.

He declared that no foreign leader, including Trump, can solve Nigeria’s problems, insisting the responsibility lies squarely with Nigerians themselves.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the official flag-off of the One Nigeria Project organised by the National Association of Former Local Government Council Chairmen (NALGON), Yari criticised the growing trend of citizens appealing to Trump for intervention.

He described the calls as misguided and dangerous, arguing that Nigerians must stop looking abroad for solutions to homegrown issues.

“Stop calling on Trump. Trump has no business in Nigeria,” Yari said emphatically. “He cannot solve Nigeria’s problems. The problems of Nigeria will be solved by Nigerians.”

The lawmaker lamented that frustration with Nigeria’s security challenges has led some citizens to believe that Trump or any foreign power could salvage the situation. He insisted such thinking reflects a loss of confidence in domestic leadership but warned that outsourcing national responsibility to external figures is unrealistic and self-defeating.

“This country, it is high time we come together and put the interest of Nigeria first,” he said. “Why do elites not love their country? If Nigeria goes down today, do you have another country?”

Yari argued that Nigeria’s political elite, though numbering less than two million, wield enormous influence and must accept responsibility for the disunity that has weakened the nation. He said no American leader would fix Nigeria when Nigerians themselves have refused to prioritise their own country.

He contrasted Nigeria’s attitude with that of Americans, who, he said, consistently put their country first. Yari added that he personally holds only the Nigerian passport and carries it proudly, unlike many elites who hold multiple passports and “have somewhere else to run to.”

“That is why we will continue to speak the truth and remain committed to Nigeria,” he said. “We have no other place to call our own.”

Yari further called for increased funding and autonomy for local government administrations, noting that they remain the closest to the grassroots and essential to addressing insecurity.

Supporting Yari’s stance, former Minister of Justice, Micheal Aondoakaa, said insecurity is solvable if governments empower local leaders who understand community dynamics. Former Benue State Governor and ex-LGA Chairman, Samuel Ortom, urged Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and avoid divisive sentiments.

Earlier, NALGON Chairman Emeritus, Alhaji Shaba Ibrahim, said the One Nigeria Project was conceived to counter the growing threats of divisive politics and restore a sense of national unity.