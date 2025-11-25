Trump brands Muslim Brotherhood terrorist groups

US President Donald Trump on Monday designated select chapters of the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organisations, launching a broad package of sanctions and travel bans in what he called a decisive escalation against enablers of radical jihad.

The executive order, signed at the White House, directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to complete the designation for Brotherhood-linked groups in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon within 45 days.

The administration said the targeted branches had provided support to Hamas and Hezbollah during the7 ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“This is a strike against those who fund and fuel terror across the world,” Trump said.

He vowed to choke off financial networks through asset freezes and visa restrictions.

The move revives a drive first pursued during his earlier presidency and follows recent actions by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who last week labelled both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as terrorist organisations in his state, barring them from state-level property transactions.

The announcement also referenced Brotherhood-linked activity following the October 2023 escalation in the Middle East.

Officials pointed to Jordanian and Lebanese affiliates accused of aiding Hamas’s military wing and participating in joint operations with Hezbollah during intensified cross-border clashes with Israel.

The decision coincided with Trump’s hardened foreign-policy posture toward Africa.

Earlier in November, he warned Nigeria that Washington could reduce assistance and consider military options unless Abuja curbed attacks by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Trump accused Nigeria of failing to protect Christian communities and said the situation amounted to a national disgrace.

Nigeria rejected the claims. Foreign Ministry spokesman Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa said violence in the country affects citizens of every faith and insisted that the government does not tolerate extremist groups.

Abuja also voiced concern that any cut in US support could hinder humanitarian and security programmes.

At the White House, senior officials characterised Monday’s designations as part of a wider effort to dismantle extremist networks stretching from the Middle East to Africa.

Trump said the latest measures form part of his second-term security blueprint, centred on unilateral action, rapid designations and a re-aligned counter-terrorism strategy.