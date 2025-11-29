Tinubu hails Nigeria’s return to IMO council after 14 years

President Bola Tinubu has described Nigeria’s election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the 2026-2027 biennium as a resounding affirmation of the nation’s rising maritime profile and its renewed commitment to global shipping governance.

Nigeria secured re-election into Category C of the IMO Council during the organisation’s General Assembly in London on Friday, November 28, marking the country’s return to the critical decision-making body after a 14-year absence.

Welcoming the development, President Tinubu said the victory underscores the international community’s confidence in Nigeria’s dedication to maritime safety, security, environmental responsibility, and adherence to rules-based navigation.

The President commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, officials of the ministry, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigeria’s diplomatic corps for their strategic engagement and professionalism throughout the campaign.

President Tinubu noted that the new mandate aligns seamlessly with his administration’s ambition to unlock the full potential of the blue economy, expand maritime infrastructure, reinforce anti-piracy efforts, and position Nigeria as a leading regional shipping hub.

He assured the global maritime community of Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate on securing safer seas, achieving cleaner oceans, improving transport efficiency, and championing cooperation, innovation, and fairness in global maritime regulation.

The President expressed gratitude to member states for their support and goodwill, pledging that Nigeria will justify the confidence reposed in it through sustained leadership and meaningful contributions to advancing international maritime objectives.

The Council of the International Maritime Organization is the executive organ of the IMO, responsible for supervising the work of the organization between sessions of the Assembly.

It is elected by the Assembly for two-year terms and performs all functions of the Assembly except making recommendations to governments on maritime safety and pollution prevention, a prerogative reserved for the Assembly.

The Council oversees the IMO’s work and coordinates the activities of its organs, including five technical committees and various sub-committees. It considers and submits the draft work programme and budget estimates to the Assembly for approval, receives and reviews reports from the committees, appoints the Secretary-General subject to Assembly approval, and manages relations with other organizations.

The Council consists of 40 member states elected by the Assembly.

The membership is categorized as follows:

10 States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services (Category A).

10 States with the largest interest in the international trade of bulk cargoes (Category B).

20 States with special interests in maritime transport or geographical representation (Category C).

This structure ensures a broad and balanced representation of IMO’s member states.

The Council meets regularly to manage the ongoing functions of the IMO and ensure continuous governance and regulatory developments in international maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.